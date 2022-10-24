Early voting begins Monday in S.C., runs through Nov. 5

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV/WIS) - Early voting begins Monday in South Carolina.

This is the first time in any general election that early voting is available in the Palmetto State. It runs until Nov. 5 and residents will need a valid photo ID in order to cast their vote.

Most of the early voting locations will open up at 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 24 and remain open until 6 p.m.

Back in May, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed an election reform bill into law, which made some changes to early and absentee voting.

Some of those include no ballot drop boxes. Additionally, there are now post-election audits and county election commissions are banned from accepting “dark money,” which are contributions that come from non-profit organizations that aren’t required to disclose the donor’s name.

Voters can no longer drop their absentee ballot off in person; instead, they’ll have to mail it in.

The biggest race in S.C. is for governor, with Democrat Joe Cunningham trying to unseat incumbent Republican governor McMaster. Both are focused on safety in the state.

McMaster rolled out his public safety proposals, which include increasing penalties for people illegally possessing guns and eliminating bond for violent and repeat offenders.

“I believe those steps will help us ensure safety for the men, women, and children of South Carolina,” McMaster said.

Cunningham wants to expand background checks for purchasing guns, close the so-called “Charleston loophole,” which can allow people to obtain firearms if their background check takes too long, and put more money into hospital- and community-based programs that prevent and stop violence.

Cunningham also believes his plan to legalize marijuana would assist in reducing crime.

“It’s time for new vision. It’s time for new leadership,” he said.

More information on early voting can be found on the S.C. Election Commission’s website. Here is a list of early voting sites in the WBTV area:

CHESTER COUNTY

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 109 Ella Street, Chester, SC 29706

Richburg Town Hall: 201 N Main Street, Richburg, SC 29729

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 205 West Main Street, Chesterfield, SC 29709

LANCASTER COUNTY

County Voter Registration and Elections Office (Lower Level): 101 North Main Street, Lancaster, SC 29720

Del Webb Library: 7641 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land, SC 29707

Heath Springs Senior Center: 5353 Kershaw Camden Highway, Heath Springs, SC 29058

YORK COUNTY

County Voter Registration and Elections Office: 6 S Congress Street, Suite 1201, York, SC 29745

Rock Hill Operation Center: 757 Anderson Road S, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Fort Mill Community Center (Banks Street Gym): 1011 Talbot Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29715

