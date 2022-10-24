Charlotte gas prices fall nearly 8 cents over past week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Charlotte fell 7.9 cents over the last week, sitting at $3.51 as of Monday, officials said.

That’s according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 665 stations.

The price is 23 cents higher than the previous nine-year high of $3.28 a gallon on Oct. 24, 2013.

Gas prices in Charlotte are 18.0 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand at 34.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, GasBuddy analysts said. The cheapest station in the city is $3.21 per gallon as of Oct. 23 while the most expensive is $4.69 a gallon, a difference of $1.48 per gallon.

Check out the Charlotte area’s lowest gas prices here.

In North Carolina, the average price of a gallon of gas was $3.42, down 6.1 cents from last week’s $3.48 a gallon, according to GasBuddy.

The price of diesel has increased 4.0 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.30 per gallon, analysts said. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.77 a gallon as of Monday, according to GasBuddy.

“Average gas prices have declined for the second straight week with significant declines in the West and Great Lakes having an oversized effect on the drop in the national average,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “With oil prices struggling a bit after reaching $93 after OPEC+’s decision to cut production, many regions could see falling gas prices again this week as demand continues to decline seasonally, especially if more data points to a significant economic slowdown. While gasoline prices have seen a large drop, diesel prices have been somewhat mixed, with prices heading higher in the Northeast as inventories drop to extremely tight levels ahead of the heating oil season. Motorists are reminded that the decline in gasoline prices is seasonal and should continue into the fall, and is unrelated to the coming election. Seasonality is king in driving prices, not the desires or hopes of politicians.”

