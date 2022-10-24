NC DHHS Flu
6 shot in Oxford, including 18-month-old: police

Six people were shot in Oxford on Saturday night, according to the Oxford Police Department.
By Kathryn Hubbard
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 5:56 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
OXFORD, N.C. (WNCN) - Six people were shot in Oxford on Saturday night, according to the Oxford Police Department.

On Saturday at approximately 9:30 p.m., the Oxford Police Department responded to the area of Piedmont Avenue, which is located downtown.

After arriving, officers were directed by people on the scene to six victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the victims’ ages were between 18 months to 64 years old.

The victims were transported to a local hospital and four of them were transported by Life Flight to hospitals outside the local area.

The victims’ conditions are unknown.

This investigation is being conducted by the Criminal Division of the Oxford Police Department and the State Bureau of Investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Det. Kevin Dickerson at the Oxford Police Department at 919-693-3161 or Crime Stoppers at 919-693-3100.

Oxford Police Department was also assisted by Granville County Sheriff’s Department, Vance County Sheriff’s Department, Henderson Police Department and Oxford Fire Department.

