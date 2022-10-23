Warm temperatures with fall-like weather expected to persist throughout week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More pleasant weather is in the forecast for the start of the workweek. Temperatures will continue to warm along with the chance for a few showers.

Monday: Chilly am, warm pm with plenty of sunshine.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, warm.

After a beautiful day of sunshine and blue skies, we are in for another mostly clear and quiet night. With clear skies and light winds, lows will range from the mid to upper 30s in the mountains to upper 40s and lower 50s across the piedmont

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm, and dry with highs in the low to mid 70s.

On Wednesday a weak cold front will pass through our area bringing a chance for some hit-or-miss showers. Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 60s in the mountains to mid70s across the piedmont.

Behind Wednesday’s cold front more mild, dry conditions can be expected on Thursday and Friday. Highs in the mountains will climb into the lower 60s while highs across the piedmont warm into the lower 70s.

Next weekend a few disturbances will head towards the Carolinas increasing our chances for isolated to widely scattered showers; expect highs in the lower 70s.

