NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Warm temperatures with fall-like weather expected to persist throughout week

More pleasant weather is in the forecast for the start of the workweek.
Expect a cold night with clear skys.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More pleasant weather is in the forecast for the start of the workweek. Temperatures will continue to warm along with the chance for a few showers.

  • Monday: Chilly am, warm pm with plenty of sunshine.
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.
  • Wednesday: Scattered showers, warm.

After a beautiful day of sunshine and blue skies, we are in for another mostly clear and quiet night. With clear skies and light winds, lows will range from the mid to upper 30s in the mountains to upper 40s and lower 50s across the piedmont

Hourly Planner
Hourly Planner(WBTV)

Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, warm, and dry with highs in the low to mid 70s.

On Wednesday a weak cold front will pass through our area bringing a chance for some hit-or-miss showers. Highs on Wednesday will range from the upper 60s in the mountains to mid70s across the piedmont.

Behind Wednesday’s cold front more mild, dry conditions can be expected on Thursday and Friday. Highs in the mountains will climb into the lower 60s while highs across the piedmont warm into the lower 70s.

Next weekend a few disturbances will head towards the Carolinas increasing our chances for isolated to widely scattered showers; expect highs in the lower 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Holly Chief Brian Reagan invited Dennis to become an officer for the day. After a quick...
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
Friendly Auto Repair on North Tryon in Charlotte
Charlotte repair shop being investigated by feds for fraudulent emissions inspections
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired
Regina Nicole Fields, 30, is being charged with assault on a school employee after she...
Police arrest woman accused of throwing bleach in face of CMS bus driver
J'wuan Horton
CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
Pleasant fall days with warm temps throughout the week
Saturday late night weather update
Expect sunny and clear skies.
Weekend temperatures to warm up after chilly workweek
Weekend temperatures to warm up after chilly workweek
Weekend temperatures to warm up after chilly workweek