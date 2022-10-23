Verstappen claims emotional 13th win, Kannapolis-based Haas F1 team picks up points with strong Magnussen run in USGP

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A strong run by Kevin Magnussen resulted in a points finish for the Kannapolis-based Haas F1 Team at the “home track” in the US Grand Prix in Texas on Sunday.

Max Verstappen got the win, his 13th of the year, while his team captured the Constructors Championship. It was an emotional win for the Red Bull team, coming in the days following the death of team owner and co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc managed a podium finish with a p3 result.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.