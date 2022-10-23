NC DHHS Flu
Sources: Charlotte 49ers football fire head coach Will Healy after 1-7 start to season

Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando will be named the interim head coach.
(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte 49ers football team has fired head coach Will Healy after 3.5 seasons at the helm, according to sources.

The move comes after Charlotte lost 34-15 to FIU on Saturday and fell to 1-7 on the year.

Healy was hired in 2019 as the program’s second head coach and quickly became a fan favorite as he led the 49ers to a 7-6 record and its first bowl game appearance.

However, the team went 2-4 during a COVID-ridden 2020 season and 5-7 in 2021.

After a dismal start to the 2022 season, the team opted to move on from the once very promising 37-year-old coach.

Offensive line coach Pete Rossomando will be named the interim head coach.

