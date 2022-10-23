Pleasant fall days with warm temps throughout the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for another stretch of pleasant fall days. Today through Tuesday expect warm and dry conditions. By Wednesday, we’ll get a chance at some scattered across the Carolinas.

• Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm

• Monday: Chilly am, warm pm with plenty of sunshine

• Tuesday: Mostly sunny, pleasant.

As an upper low moves north over the Atlantic, our weather will remain influenced by an area of high pressure over southern Virginia. Expect more sunshine and a warm afternoon with highs ranging from the mid-60s in the mountains to lower 70s across the piedmont. Tonight, will be mostly clear and not as cold as the past few nights with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Today's Forecast (WBTV)

Our warm, dry pattern continues for Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s. Chances for scattered showers will finally return on Wednesday as a cold front heads towards the Carolinas. Highs on Wednesday will warm into the upper 70s.

Behind Wednesday’s cold front more mild, dry conditions can be expected on Thursday and Friday. Highs in the mountains will climb into lower 60s while highs across the piedmont warm into the lower 70s.

