NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Pleasant fall days with warm temps throughout the week

Our warm, dry pattern continues for Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s.
Expect a cold night with clear skys.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Get ready for another stretch of pleasant fall days. Today through Tuesday expect warm and dry conditions. By Wednesday, we’ll get a chance at some scattered across the Carolinas.

 Today:  Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm

Monday:  Chilly am, warm pm with plenty of sunshine

Tuesday:  Mostly sunny, pleasant.

As an upper low moves north over the Atlantic, our weather will remain influenced by an area of high pressure over southern Virginia. Expect more sunshine and a warm afternoon with highs ranging from the mid-60s in the mountains to lower 70s across the piedmont. Tonight, will be mostly clear and not as cold as the past few nights with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Today's Forecast
Today's Forecast(WBTV)

Our warm, dry pattern continues for Monday and Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low to mid-70s. Chances for scattered showers will finally return on Wednesday as a cold front heads towards the Carolinas. Highs on Wednesday will warm into the upper 70s.

Behind Wednesday’s cold front more mild, dry conditions can be expected on Thursday and Friday. Highs in the mountains will climb into lower 60s while highs across the piedmont warm into the lower 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Holly Chief Brian Reagan invited Dennis to become an officer for the day. After a quick...
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
Friendly Auto Repair on North Tryon in Charlotte
Charlotte repair shop being investigated by feds for fraudulent emissions inspections
Regina Nicole Fields, 30, is being charged with assault on a school employee after she...
Police arrest woman accused of throwing bleach in face of CMS bus driver
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on I-77 near Sam Furr Road on...
1 killed, 2 others injured in crash on I-77 in Huntersville, Medic says

Latest News

Saturday late night weather update
Expect sunny and clear skies.
Weekend temperatures to warm up after chilly workweek
Weekend temperatures to warm up after chilly workweek
Weekend temperatures to warm up after chilly workweek
Friday late night weather update