Johnson C. Smith falls to Fayetteville State 21-13 in homecoming game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bulls put up 297 yards of total offense but was unable to cash in on numerous opportunities falling 21-13 at home for the final home game of the season at Irwin Belk Complex on Homecoming.

The visiting Broncos wasted no time, getting on the board after the Golden Bulls field goal attempt that was blocked and returned it 73 yards for the touchdown.

In the middle of the second quarter the Golden Bulls freshman quarterback Robert Adams rushed for the 10-yard touchdown. Fayetteville scored two more times in the second quarter leading 21-6 as both teams went into the locker room.

The Golden Bulls scored with 2:55 in the third quarter as Jacob Newman rushed for the five-yard touchdown as JCSU cut into the Bronco lead.

The Golden Bulls drop to 2-5 overall, 2-5 in CIAA play and 0-2 in Southern Division play while FSU improves to 6-2, 5-1 CIAA, and 2-0.

Individually, JCSU’s Jacob Newman finished with 113 yards on the ground while Robert Adams had 52. Adams also finished with 127 yards passing on a 14-of-34 outing with one interception.

The JCSU receiving was led by Brevin Caldwell who grabbed seven catches for 73 yards.

Defensively, JCSU got a career-high 17 tackles from Sharrod Simmon including one for loss.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.