NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Johnson C. Smith falls to Fayetteville State 21-13 in homecoming game

The Golden Bulls fell 21-13 against the Fayetteville State Broncos, spoiling homecoming at...
The Golden Bulls fell 21-13 against the Fayetteville State Broncos, spoiling homecoming at Johnson C. Smith University.(WBTV)
By Johnson C. Smith Athletics
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Johnson C. Smith University Golden Bulls put up 297 yards of total offense but was unable to cash in on numerous opportunities falling 21-13 at home for the final home game of the season at Irwin Belk Complex on Homecoming.

The visiting Broncos wasted no time, getting on the board after the Golden Bulls field goal attempt that was blocked and returned it 73 yards for the touchdown.

In the middle of the second quarter the Golden Bulls freshman quarterback Robert Adams rushed for the 10-yard touchdown. Fayetteville scored two more times in the second quarter leading 21-6 as both teams went into the locker room.

The Golden Bulls scored with 2:55 in the third quarter as Jacob Newman rushed for the five-yard touchdown as JCSU cut into the Bronco lead.

The Golden Bulls drop to 2-5 overall, 2-5 in CIAA play and 0-2 in Southern Division play while FSU improves to 6-2, 5-1 CIAA, and 2-0.

Individually, JCSU’s Jacob Newman finished with 113 yards on the ground while Robert Adams had 52.  Adams also finished with 127 yards passing on a 14-of-34 outing with one interception. 

The JCSU receiving was led by Brevin Caldwell who grabbed seven catches for 73 yards.

Defensively, JCSU got a career-high 17 tackles from Sharrod Simmon including one for loss.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Holly Chief Brian Reagan invited Dennis to become an officer for the day. After a quick...
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
New details on Raleigh mass shooting; 15-year-old armed with three weapons
Regina Nicole Fields, 30, is being charged with assault on a school employee after she...
Police arrest woman accused of throwing bleach in face of CMS bus driver
April Jeffcoat was removed from the N.C. Army National Guard after she was found unfit to...
She reported a toxic workplace to the N.C. National Guard. Then was fired for getting counseling to deal with it.

Latest News

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) celebrates his touchdown run against Boston College...
No. 13 Wake Forest bullies BC as Hartman accounts for 6 TDs
Duke head coach Mike Elko watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college...
Duke forces 8 turnovers, rolls past Miami 45-21
WBTV FFN Recording
Anson senior at Parkwood
WBTV FFN Recording
West Stanly at Monroe 2