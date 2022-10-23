NC DHHS Flu
JCSU celebrates first full-scale homecoming in years

Alumni say homecoming is all about family.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Johnson C. Smith University is finishing up a full-scale homecoming celebration for the first time since the pandemic’s start.

“A lot of tears, a lot of laughter. It’s like seeing your family members again,” said Maya Lockett, a recent JCSU alum.

“This is actually the first year back since 2019 since COVID. 2020 was cancelled, even 2021 was cancelled, so it’s a lot more packed than usual.”

“I want this school to glow, grow, and GO!” added Glenda Pyant, class of 1974.

She hasn’t missed a chance to come home in decades and said there are all kinds of pride for the Golden Bulls and in the JCSU family.

New head football coach Maurice Flowers, an alum himself, echoed the same sentiments this week.

“This is the first all-time week I’ve actually been a part of it,” he said. “As we tell our football team, homecoming is for alumni and the city and the school. It’s not for the football team except for the game.”

