CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte
When officers arrived, a victim was discovered with one gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place in east Charlotte.
Police responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday near Snow Lane.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.
