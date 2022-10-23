CMPD investigating homicide in east Charlotte

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place in east Charlotte.

Police responded to the scene around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday near Snow Lane.

When officers arrived, a victim was discovered with one gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

More information will be provided when available on the WBTV News app.

