CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year.

Police arrested 24-year-old J’wuan Horton for the murder of 48-year-old Karen Baker.

Baker was shot and killed around 5:40 a.m. on July 13 in the 9600 block of University City Boulevard while at an ATM.

Karen Baker was killed while at an ATM on Wednesday morning in Charlotte's University City area. (Source: Family-submitted photo)

Horton was dressed in all black and wearing a mask while carrying a gun before allegedly killing her.

Related: ‘You will not get away with this!’ Son of mother killed at University City ATM calls for justice

Baker is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and firearm by felon.

“You will regret what you have done, may God have mercy on your soul. Whether they find you today, tomorrow or three months from now,” Baker’s son, William McClure said following her death. “We will make sure justice is served to the highest degree. Though it won’t bring my mom back, God will have his way with you when your time comes one way or another.”

“It’s another senseless homicide and another loss of life in the Charlotte community and it’s greatly disturbing,” Major Brian Foley said in July.

To help the family out, you can visit their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.