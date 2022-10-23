NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

CMPD arrests man for murder of woman at ATM in University City

Police arrested 24-year-old J’wuan Horton for the murder of 48-year-old Karen Baker.
J'wuan Horton
J'wuan Horton(CMPD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have arrested a man for the murder of a woman at an ATM in University City earlier this year.

Police arrested 24-year-old J’wuan Horton for the murder of 48-year-old Karen Baker.

Baker was shot and killed around 5:40 a.m. on July 13 in the 9600 block of University City Boulevard while at an ATM.

Karen Baker was killed while at an ATM on Wednesday morning in Charlotte's University City area.
Karen Baker was killed while at an ATM on Wednesday morning in Charlotte's University City area.(Source: Family-submitted photo)

Horton was dressed in all black and wearing a mask while carrying a gun before allegedly killing her.

Related: ‘You will not get away with this!’ Son of mother killed at University City ATM calls for justice

Baker is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and firearm by felon.

“You will regret what you have done, may God have mercy on your soul. Whether they find you today, tomorrow or three months from now,” Baker’s son, William McClure said following her death. “We will make sure justice is served to the highest degree. Though it won’t bring my mom back, God will have his way with you when your time comes one way or another.”

“It’s another senseless homicide and another loss of life in the Charlotte community and it’s greatly disturbing,” Major Brian Foley said in July.

To help the family out, you can visit their GoFundMe page.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Holly Chief Brian Reagan invited Dennis to become an officer for the day. After a quick...
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
Friendly Auto Repair on North Tryon in Charlotte
Charlotte repair shop being investigated by feds for fraudulent emissions inspections
Regina Nicole Fields, 30, is being charged with assault on a school employee after she...
Police arrest woman accused of throwing bleach in face of CMS bus driver
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on I-77 near Sam Furr Road on...
1 killed, 2 others injured in crash on I-77 in Huntersville, Medic says

Latest News

Sources: Charlotte 49ers football fire head coach Will Healy after 1-7 start to season
JCSU homecoming banner
JCSU celebrates first full-scale homecoming in years
Homecoming weekend at JCSU
Funeral held for Raleigh officer