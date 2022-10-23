NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Checkers down Hershey 3-2 in overtime to remain unbeaten

Logan Hutsko scores two goals as the Checkers beat Hershey 3-2 in overtime to remain unbeaten...
Logan Hutsko scores two goals as the Checkers beat Hershey 3-2 in overtime to remain unbeaten to start the season.(WBTV)
By Nick Niedzielski
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 9:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Checkers continued their red-hot start to the season on Saturday, beating the Bears 3-2 in overtime to move to 4-0-0.

Deadlocked at two after 60 minutes of play, the Checkers fended off some solid chances early on in overtime from Hershey before Logan Hutsko and Chris Tierney turned the puck up the ice for an opportunity of their own. Hutsko fired a shot off the odd-man rush that squeaked behind the Bears netminder and Tierney was there to tap it across the line, keeping Charlotte’s undefeated streak alive.

Hutsko drove the Charlotte offense throughout regulation, lighting the lamp twice while erasing a Hershey advantage each time. The sophomore forward’s tally midway through the second period proved to be the last of regulation, putting the contest on course for overtime.

In his second pro start Mack Guzda turned in an electric performance between the pipes, pulling off a string of acrobatic denials and finishing the night with 27 saves in his winning effort.

Quotes

Coach Geordie Kinnear on the game

”I felt probably, if you asked both coaches, it was a better hockey game by both groups. Each team had their moments. We have to stay out of the box obviously, we took too many penalties, but it’s a process and we’ve got to correct that part of it. I thought overall it was a good hockey game and it did the game justice by going to overtime.”

Kinnear on Logan Hutsko

”Just great jump. He has a different mindset this year and he’s come ready to work every single day. Sometimes that’s just getting your first year under your belt and knowing how hard this league is. He’s come prepared and ready to work and he was rewarded for his work.”

Kinnear on Mack Guzda

”A good hockey game has good goaltending, and I thought both goalies made some Grade A saves when both teams needed it. I’m proud of him. He’s honestly the hardest working guy every day in practice and he had a good game for us.”

Kinnear on winning different types of games

”We bent a little bit but we didn’t break, and that’s going to happen in games throughout the year. I’m proud of the guys for not breaking. We definitely bent, but that’s just the nature of the game. Momentum swings and you’ve got to be able to sustain it. When you have a play on your stick to make, make it.”

Logan Hutsko on combining with Chris Tierney for the overtime goal

“He’s a great player and a really good passer, so I kind of figured it was going to come over to me. It started to open up a bit, so I got it on my backhand and just tried to get it off as quick as I could.”

Hutsko on winning a close game

”I think we just have a lot of confidence in the group. That’s just the biggest thing – we never feel like we’re out of it.”

Hutsko on Guzda

”He’s been awesome. I’ve never seen a guy compete as hard as he does. Even in the shootout at the end of practice, he’s 115 percent every time. It’s no shock to see him have success. He works his back off.”

Hutsko on starting 4-0-0

″It’s just a lot of fun winning with this group. I think we’ve got a lot of guys that have got experience and I’m just trying to learn from all of them. We’ve got a lot of great hockey minds in there.”

Notes

This matches the Checkers’ best-ever start to the season, a 4-0-0 run in the 2018-19 championship season. That team lost its fifth game in overtime … The Checkers are one of only two AHL teams with perfect records thus far. The other, San Jose (2-0-0), plays later tonight … Hutsko’s goals were his first since March 2, ending a 27-game drought (including playoffs). His last goal was also against Hershey. This was his second career two-goal game … Guzda, the only goaltender to play multiple games for the Checkers this season, has a 1.48-goals against average and .950 save percentage to start his pro career … Dating back to last season, the Checkers have not lost a home game in regulation since Feb. 11 (19 games) … The Checkers are the only AHL team with multiple overtime victories (two) … Tierney (2g, 2a) and Santtu Kinnunen (1g, 3a) are the only Checkers with at least one point in all four games this season … Zac Dalpe, who missed the first two games due to injury, has four points (2g, 2a) in his two contests … Calle Sjalin recorded his first career AHL point with an assist on Hutsko’s second … Max Gildon and Ethan Keppen made their season debuts. It was also Keppen’s Checkers debut … Forwards Riley Bezeau, Serron Noel and Justin Sourdif, defensemen Dennis Cesana and Zach Uens, and goaltender J-F Berube were healthy extras.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Holly Chief Brian Reagan invited Dennis to become an officer for the day. After a quick...
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
New details on Raleigh mass shooting; 15-year-old armed with three weapons
Regina Nicole Fields, 30, is being charged with assault on a school employee after she...
Police arrest woman accused of throwing bleach in face of CMS bus driver
April Jeffcoat was removed from the N.C. Army National Guard after she was found unfit to...
She reported a toxic workplace to the N.C. National Guard. Then was fired for getting counseling to deal with it.

Latest News

The Golden Bulls fell 21-13 against the Fayetteville State Broncos, spoiling homecoming at...
Johnson C. Smith falls to Fayetteville State 21-13 in homecoming game
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman (10) celebrates his touchdown run against Boston College...
No. 13 Wake Forest bullies BC as Hartman accounts for 6 TDs
Duke head coach Mike Elko watches from the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college...
Duke forces 8 turnovers, rolls past Miami 45-21
WBTV FFN Recording
Anson senior at Parkwood