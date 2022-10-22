Weekend temperatures to warm up after chilly workweek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week has been a temperature rollercoaster. We started out the week with temperatures in 70s and 80s and then dropped into 30s at night, but this weekend looks to be more seasonal.

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm.

Monday: Cold am, chilly pm with plenty of sunshine.

The outlook for this weekend is sunny, dry, and warmer. Today, highs will range from the lower 60s in the mountains to lower 70s across the piedmont.

Overnight, expect mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s in the mountains; lows will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s across the piedmont.

High pressure across the region will continue to keep our area warm and dry on Sunday and highs will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We will kick off the work week with a mix of sunshine and clouds both on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Chances for scattered showers will finally return on Wednesday as a cold front approaches the area. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the upper 70s.

Thursday into next weekend rain chances look minimal with highs in the 60s and 70s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

