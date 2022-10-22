NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Weekend temperatures to warm up after chilly workweek

Today, highs will range from the lower 60s in the mountains to lower 70s across the piedmont.
The outlook for this weekend is sunny, dry and warmer.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This week has been a temperature rollercoaster. We started out the week with temperatures in 70s and 80s and then dropped into 30s at night, but this weekend looks to be more seasonal.

  • Today: Mostly sunny, warmer.
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm.
  • Monday: Cold am, chilly pm with plenty of sunshine.

The outlook for this weekend is sunny, dry, and warmer. Today, highs will range from the lower 60s in the mountains to lower 70s across the piedmont.

Overnight, expect mostly clear skies and temperatures in the mid to upper 30s in the mountains; lows will range from the upper 30s to lower 40s across the piedmont.

High pressure across the region will continue to keep our area warm and dry on Sunday and highs will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

We will kick off the work week with a mix of sunshine and clouds both on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Chances for scattered showers will finally return on Wednesday as a cold front approaches the area. Highs on Wednesday will top out in the upper 70s.

Thursday into next weekend rain chances look minimal with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Holly Chief Brian Reagan invited Dennis to become an officer for the day. After a quick...
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
New details on Raleigh mass shooting; 15-year-old armed with three weapons
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired
The drawing for the home in Monroe is happening Thursday starting at 7 p.m.
2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced!
April Jeffcoat was removed from the N.C. Army National Guard after she was found unfit to...
She reported a toxic workplace to the N.C. National Guard. Then was fired for getting counseling to deal with it.

Latest News

Weekend temperatures to warm up after chilly workweek
Weekend temperatures to warm up after chilly workweek
Friday late night weather update
It will be cold and clear tonight.
Warmer afternoons develop, with a few showers next week
First weather alert Thursday weather update