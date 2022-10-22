NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police arrest 2 in connection to shooting near Southern University

A total of 11 people, at least nine of them Southern University students, were injured in a shooting just off campus on Friday. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police reported they have two people in custody in connection to a shooting near Southern University that injured 11 people.

According to WAFB, Baton Rouge Police Department reported Daryl Stansberry, 28, and Miles Moss, 24, are charged with 11 counts of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Police said the shooting happened near the off-campus Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity house at about 2 a.m. Friday.

Initially, police reported nine people were injured. However, they later said two more victims came forward. At least nine of the victims were reported to be Southern University students.

Emergency responders said seven victims were taken to the hospital. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening, officials added.

The shooting happened at the start of the university’s homecoming weekend. Despite the shooting, the Southern University Police Department believes the security measures already in place ahead of the weekend’s events are sufficient.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident. They do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the campus of Southern University.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking any witnesses with photos, videos, or information that can help with the investigation to come forward. They are urged to contact police by calling (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mount Holly Chief Brian Reagan invited Dennis to become an officer for the day. After a quick...
Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
New details on Raleigh mass shooting; 15-year-old armed with three weapons
The drawing for the home in Monroe is happening Thursday starting at 7 p.m.
2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced!
April Jeffcoat was removed from the N.C. Army National Guard after she was found unfit to...
She reported a toxic workplace to the N.C. National Guard. Then was fired for getting counseling to deal with it.

Latest News

During a pre-game performance, a skydiver was injured and died from his injuries, according to...
Skydiver dies during pregame show at high school football game
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car. It has two doors and is longer than a Cadillac...
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car: Spectre
Two people were shot inside a Dallas hospital Saturday morning. It is reported the suspect is...
Two people shot inside Dallas hospital; suspect in custody
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car. It has two doors and is longer than a Cadillac...
Rolls-Royce unveils its first electric car