Majority of home destroyed, more than $100K in damage after house fire in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte Fire Department said that two-thirds of a home was consumed in a fire on Friday night in west Charlotte.

The fire happened in the 3600 block of Morris Field Drive, near Westerly Hills Park.

STRUCTURE FIRE UPDATE: 3600 block Morris Field Dr. The fire consumed approximately 2/3 of the structure. Due to the lack of remaining physical evidence, the cause of the fire was undetermined. Estimated fire loss $134K. https://t.co/qMI8TfDVDc pic.twitter.com/p9YWxzFvOK — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) October 22, 2022

According to the fire department, because so much of the home was burned up, the cause of the fire is still undetermined due to the lack of remaining physical evidence.

Firefighters estimated that the incident caused $134,000 in damage.

It took 30 firefighters nearly an hour to control the fire.

No injuries were reported during the incident.

