Hurricane Roslyn heads for weekend hit on Mexico’s coast

This satellite image taken at 10am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Roslyn...
This satellite image taken at 10am ET and provided by NOAA shows Tropical Storm Roslyn approaching the Pacific coast of Mexico, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Forecasters expect it to be a hurricane when it makes a likely weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.(NOAA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn moved off Mexico’s Pacific coast Friday night, with forecasters predicting a weekend landfall between the resorts of Puerto Vallarta and Mazatlan.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn became a Category 1 hurricane in the evening and its maximum sustained winds increased to 85 mph (140 kph) late Friday.

The storm was centered about 255 miles (410 kilometers) south of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving west-northwest at 7 mph (11 kph).

Forecasters said Roslyn could become a strong Category 2 hurricane before curving northward Saturday, brushing Cabo Corrientes and then reaching the coast Saturday night or early Sunday.

Hurricane Orlene made landfall in roughly the same region, about 45 miles (75 kilometers) southeast of Mazatlan, on Oct. 3.

The hurricane center said hurricane-force winds extended out 15 miles (30 kilometers) from Roslyn’s core, while tropical storm-force winds extended out to 70 miles (110 kilometers).

Mexico issued a hurricane warning covering a stretch of coast from Playa Perula south of Cabo Corrientes north to El Roblito and for the Islas Marias.

The National Water Commission said rains from Roslyn could cause mudslides and flooding. and the U.S. Hurricane Center warned of dangerous storm surge along the coast.

Jalisco state Gov. Enrique Alfaro said on Twitter that any school activities in the region would be canceled Saturday and he urged people to avoid touristic activities at beaches and in mountainous areas over the weekend.

