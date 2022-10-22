86-year-old Salisbury person missing
Ellis Sisk was last seen on video leaving an Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury, at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County authorities are searching for Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, a resident of Sailboat Drive in Salisbury, NC.
Sisk was last seen on video leaving an Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury, at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Sisk was driving a red KIA Soul, with a NC Disabled Veteran tag 819-TDV.
Please contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700 if anyone has any information on Sisk.
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.