86-year-old Salisbury person missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County authorities are searching for Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, a resident of Sailboat Drive in Salisbury, NC.

Sisk was last seen on video leaving an Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury, at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Sisk was driving a red KIA Soul, with a NC Disabled Veteran tag 819-TDV.

Please contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700 if anyone has any information on Sisk.

