86-year-old Salisbury person missing

Ellis Sisk was last seen on video leaving an Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury, at 2 p.m. on Friday.
Sisk went missing Friday at 2 p.m.
Sisk went missing Friday at 2 p.m.(WBTV)
By Cheri Pruitt
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County authorities are searching for Ellis Ray Sisk, 86, a resident of Sailboat Drive in Salisbury, NC.

Sisk was last seen on video leaving an Aldi on Avalon Drive in Salisbury, at 2 p.m. on Friday.

Sisk was driving a red KIA Soul, with a NC Disabled Veteran tag 819-TDV.

Please contact the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700 if anyone has any information on Sisk.

