1 killed, 2 others injured in crash on I-77 in Huntersville, Medic says

The deadly crash happened near Sam Furr Road on Saturday morning.
One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on I-77 near Sam Furr Road on Saturday morning.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on I-77 on Saturday morning, Medic said.

The crash happened on the interstate at mile-marker 25 near Sam Furr Road.

Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene and transported the two others with life-threatening injuries.

In a separate crash on I-77 on Saturday morning, this one near Lake View Road in north Charlotte, four people were injured, including one who suffered life-threatening injuries.

More information will be added as it becomes available.

Related: 3 killed, one injured in overnight crash on I-485 near University City

