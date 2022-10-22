1 killed, 2 others injured in crash on I-77 in Huntersville, Medic says
The deadly crash happened near Sam Furr Road on Saturday morning.
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash on I-77 on Saturday morning, Medic said.
The crash happened on the interstate at mile-marker 25 near Sam Furr Road.
Medic pronounced one person dead at the scene and transported the two others with life-threatening injuries.
In a separate crash on I-77 on Saturday morning, this one near Lake View Road in north Charlotte, four people were injured, including one who suffered life-threatening injuries.
