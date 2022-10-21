Weekend warm-up after a chilly week
Overnight, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A nice weekend warm-up is in the forecast after an unseasonably cold week.
- Today: Cold start, turning mild and pleasant
- Weekend: More seasonable temperatures
- Small rain chances next week
After a near-freezing start this morning across the region, temperatures will warm up nicely for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s.
High temperatures for Saturday will finally break into the lower 70s with sunshine and dry conditions. Low temperatures will also only fall to the mid-40s. It’s another pleasant day for Sunday, with highs in the low 70s.
Monday will bring even warmer conditions with high temperatures in the mid-70s. A spotty shower remains possible for midweek ahead of a cold front. At the moment, rain chances still remain low. Stay tuned for updates.
Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.
Have a fantastic fall-like weekend!
Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall
Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.