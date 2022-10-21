Weekend warm-up after a chilly week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A nice weekend warm-up is in the forecast after an unseasonably cold week.

Today: Cold start, turning mild and pleasant

Weekend: More seasonable temperatures

Small rain chances next week

After a near-freezing start this morning across the region, temperatures will warm up nicely for the afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and plenty of sunshine. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the upper 30s.

We had a near-freezing start to the day on Friday. (Source: WBTV)

High temperatures for Saturday will finally break into the lower 70s with sunshine and dry conditions. Low temperatures will also only fall to the mid-40s. It’s another pleasant day for Sunday, with highs in the low 70s.

HAPPY FRIDAY! It's the 3rd morning in a row with near freezing temps.



A nice warmup is in the forecast today through the weekend. Perfect for any fall activities! pic.twitter.com/ydWqb4GLqI — Bekah Birdsall (@WeatherBBird) October 21, 2022

Monday will bring even warmer conditions with high temperatures in the mid-70s. A spotty shower remains possible for midweek ahead of a cold front. At the moment, rain chances still remain low. Stay tuned for updates.

Have a fantastic fall-like weekend!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

