Warmer afternoons develop, with a few showers next week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Overnight low temperatures cool into the 30s, so make sure you have your jacket. Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures develop for the weekend, with high temperatures in the 70s for the piedmont, and 60s in the mountains. A few showers are possible for the beaches.

Saturday morning low temperatures start off in the 30s.

Weekend highs in the 70s for the piedmont, and 60s for the mountains.

Dry conditions continue, with a few showers by midweek.

Weather will be in the mid to upper 70s. (WBTV)

Tonight will stay mostly clear and cold, with overnight low temperatures in the 30s.

Weekend afternoons look pleasant, with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will be in the 70s for the piedmont, and 60s in the mountains. Scattered rain will be possible for the NC coast on Sunday, from Wrightsville Beach up to the Outer Banks.

Rain chances look minimal for the 7-day forecast, yet isolated rain is possible by midweek next week. Extended weather model data is not in agreement on exact timing, yet Wednesday looks to be the highest chance for a few showers, as a cold front moves through. High temperatures look to stay in the mid-70s for midweek next week, with 60s in the mountains.

Enjoy the pleasant weather this weekend!

Meteorologist Jason Myers

