UCPS student information made vulnerable due to insufficient security protections, superintendent says

The lapse occurred after records were stored in a cloud-based container without sufficient security protections.
Student records were made vulnerable after they were stored in a third-party cloud space without sufficient security protections.
By WBTV Web Staff and Nick Ochsner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Private information of students at schools districts and charter schools across the state were left vulnerable by a software misconfiguration by a third-party vendor, Union County Public Schools Superintendent Andrew Houlihan told parents in a letter this week.

According to the letter, the misconfiguration came after iLeadr, a company used by multiple school districts and charter schools, stored records in a cloud-based storage container without sufficient security protections.

The data vulnerability was noticed by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction (NCDPI) over the summer, which prompted the NCDPI to immediately notify iLeadr. The vulnerability was then remedied within 24 hours.

At that time, it was not known whether student records had been disclosed, and an investigation was launched. The investigation confirmed that one or more files containing archived records may have been vulnerable to unauthorized access for a period of time.

However, UCPS said that at this time, there is no evidence that any specific student information was actually accessed. In addition, the district said there is currently no evidence to suggest that any of the student records were used for an improper purpose.

WBTV reached out to spokesmen for both UCPS and NCDPI for comment for this story but had not heard back as of early Friday evening.

The superintendent’s letter said that files potentially exposed may have contained the following information:

  • Student name/student ID number
  • School name
  • Dates of birth, gender, ethnicity and race
  • Parent/guardian name and contact information
  • Qualifying status
  • Schools attended by grade
  • Attendance records
  • Core instruction plans and individual student learning plans
  • Universal screening/assessment data reports and progress monitoring data
  • Academic behavior/observations
  • Environmental inventory
  • Hearing/vision/speech screening results

According to UCPS, the student records that were vulnerable did not include Social Security numbers or financial information.

The district said in the letter that upon the NCDPI’s discovery, it immediately stopped uploading files to iLeadr’s platform, and participated in the investigation to identify what information may have been involved.

UCPS also stated that it is no longer using iLeadr’s services.

The district’s full letter to parents can be read here.

