Tega Cay deer problem persists as residents divided on how to handle issue

TEGA CAY, S.C. (WBTV) -The deer problem in Tega Cay continues.

WBTV was the first to bring you the news about how the city of Tega Cay was considering handling the overpopulation—with sharpshooters. The other options on the table—sterilization and relocation—were twice as expensive. But—council is once again considering all options as more people speak out in favor of finding what they say are better ways to curb the growth.

It was just six votes between the winning choice of getting rid of the deer with sharpshooters and the other option--leaving them alone. That close call apparently giving the council pause to figure out the best decisions.

Everyone can agree—there are a whole lot of deer in Tega Cay. But the city’s residents are split down the middle about whether they love it or hate it.

”There was a family of deer sleeping off my back deck and I thought my goodness what an amazing place to raise a child,” says one person who spoke in favor of the deer.

”There is so much filth we no longer allow our grandchildren to play in the grass,“ says another speaker against.

Dozens of people showed up to the city council meeting Monday to voice their opinions.

”I’m in support of whatever means necessary but obviously something does need to be addressed,” says another person.

Some in favor of the sharpshooter method the residents narrowly voted for but others wanting to see the different options fearing the dangers of sharpshooting.

Actually I think sterilization is probably the way to go,” says another speaker during the meeting.

”What education, degree, certificate does a sharpshooter need to be called a sharpshooter,” commented another.

Deputy city manager Joey Blethen says all these opinions are being heard and taken into consideration.

”In my 15 years of government I never though we’d be discussing deer and on top of that how passionate both sides are,” says Blethen.

Blethen says after a month since our last report, staff has looked into putting in a provision to not feed the deer. Something he says more and more residents are doing.

”There’s concerns with feeding them the correct things and feeding them in general,” he says.

But as far as what to do, he says council has not come much closer to deciding. Blethen says every member wants all the information possible to make the best decision.

”I can tell you council is not going to rush into a decision because it is such a difficult decision that has really split the city,” he says.

Blethen says the team working on this deer project are waiting to hear cost estimates from several companies that do sterilization, relocation and sharpshooting. He says this decision will not be made any time soon.

In WBTV’s previous reporting, we found out South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) did a study in Tega Cay and called the deer population in the small area “ridiculously high.”

The city manager says five years ago, people were seeing a lot of deer because of socialization. That means the area grew so much the deer did not have a place to go and were spotted a lot more. Now, DNR says it is just pure overpopulation. Now the city has to weigh its options—what to do about the deer. WBTV did some digging into their options and why it could cost either hundreds or thousands of dollars.

WBTV’s South Carolina reporter Morgan Newell asked the city manager back in September if they had considered other, more humane options, like sterilization or relocation. He says those are not economically feasible. The city manager explained the city needs to get rid of more than 400 deer. The sharpshooters cost taxpayers $200 dollars per deer. The other two methods cost taxpayers $1200 dollars per deer.

