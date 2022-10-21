NC DHHS Flu
Suspect in shooting at Livingstone College now out of hospital and in jail

Talib Latrell Kelly, 21, was arrested on Friday.
Talib Latrell Kelly, 21, was arrested on Friday.(Salisbury Police)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One of the men suspected of firing shots during the homecoming concert at Livingstone College in Salisbury last weekend is now out of the hospital and in the Rowan County Detention Center.

Talib Latrell Kelly, 21, was arrested on Friday. Kelly is charged with attempted murder and failure to appear in court. Bond was set at $1.2 million.

Kelly had been recovering in the hospital from a gunshot wound that he suffered during the event. Two other people suffered injuries to gunfire, but are expected to be okay. Two Livingstone students were hurt trying to get to safety once the shooting started.

The shooting incident happened Saturday night at approximately 11:00 p.m. during a concert by Asian Doll on the Livingstone campus.

Kelly is not a Livingstone student. The concert was open to the public.

