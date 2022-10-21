Procession for late Mooresville Fire-Rescue captain underway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mooresville community gathered together Friday to honor the memory of the late Morrisville Fire-Rescue Captain, Brian Yon.

Yon died Wednesday after spending time in the hospital with an illness, according to the department’s Twitter.

The procession started at 4 p.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas main is traveling to Whitley’s Funeral Home in Kannapolis.

