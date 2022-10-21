NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Procession for late Mooresville Fire-Rescue captain underway

Brian Yon
Brian Yon(Mooresville Fire-Rescue)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mooresville community gathered together Friday to honor the memory of the late Morrisville Fire-Rescue Captain, Brian Yon.

Yon died Wednesday after spending time in the hospital with an illness, according to the department’s Twitter.

The procession started at 4 p.m. at Atrium Health Carolinas main is traveling to Whitley’s Funeral Home in Kannapolis.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
New details on Raleigh mass shooting; 15-year-old armed with three weapons
April Jeffcoat was removed from the N.C. Army National Guard after she was found unfit to...
She reported a toxic workplace to the N.C. National Guard. Then was fired for getting counseling to deal with it.
The crash happened on W. Highway 152 near China Grove.
One dead in crash on Rowan County highway
The drawing for the home in Monroe is happening Thursday starting at 7 p.m.
2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced!
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Mesa, Ariz.
Jan. 6 panel issues subpoena to Trump, demanding he testify
Police are working to identify an attempted bank robber in northeast Charlotte.
CMPD working to identify suspect involved in attempted northeast Charlotte bank robbery
Beautiful fall drive through Linville, North Carolina
Beautiful fall drive through Linville, North Carolina
deer
Tega Cay deer problem persists as residents divided on how to handle issue