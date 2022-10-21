Police arrest woman accused of throwing bleach in face of CMS bus driver

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman accused of throwing bleach in the face of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) bus driver earlier this week has been arrested, police said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4600 block of Central Avenue.

30-year-old Regina Nicole Fields has been taken into custody and is being charged with assault on a school employee.

CMS said the bus was picking up students on its way to Winterfield Elementary School.

The district reported nine students were on board at the time of the incident and had to be transferred to another bus.

Medic evaluated the driver and reported she had non-life-threatening injuries.

