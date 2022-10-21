NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: 7 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of...
Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTLAND, Wis. (AP) — Police say seven people have died in an apartment fire in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland.

Police Chief Torin Misko said a criminal investigation into the cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex early Friday was underway.

He said 15 fire departments and nine police departments responded.

He did not have information on whether others were injured.

Hartland is 26 miles west of Milwaukee.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
New details on Raleigh mass shooting; 15-year-old armed with three weapons
April Jeffcoat was removed from the N.C. Army National Guard after she was found unfit to...
She reported a toxic workplace to the N.C. National Guard. Then was fired for getting counseling to deal with it.
The crash happened on W. Highway 152 near China Grove.
One dead in crash on Rowan County highway
The drawing for the home in Monroe is happening Thursday starting at 7 p.m.
2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced!
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired

Latest News

LIVE: Biden student debt relief remarks
President Joe Biden speaks about deficit reduction, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in...
Biden: Democrats will do ‘just fine’ over ‘mega-MAGA’ GOP
President Joe Biden spoke on the deficit and the economy Friday. (CNN, POOL)
Biden: GOP plan would add to deficit, worsen inflation
Three arrests have been made in connection with a string of car break-ins dating back to June,...
Charlotte police arrest 3 in string of car break-ins
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks about the formal launch of the application program...
GOP-led states appealing dismissal of suit over loan relief