N.C. Board of Elections warning about confusing mailers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Board of Elections is calling attention to what they say are confusing and sometimes inaccurate mailers.

According to the state board, the mailers include the words “Important Voter Notification” in red letters at the top.

The mailers also claim to have information about whether a person voted in the 2018 and 2020 elections.

Board members, however, say the information is not from them; instead, it was sent by the Voter Education Network Independence Expenditure PAC.

The N.C. Board of Elections is concerned it’s causing confusion just two days into in-person early voting.

Board members added that sometimes the information is not accurate and does not match state records.

“We recognize the importance of efforts to encourage people to vote. However, providing inaccurate information decreases confidence in our elections, and encouraging voters to contact the State Board about their voting record from prior elections is unnecessary and stresses our limited resources,” Patrick Gannon, with the N.C. State Board of Elections, said in part.

Anyone who has received one of these mailers can check their voter history online with a smart phone or tablet. The state has what’s called a Voter Search tool.

Once there, people need to enter their first and last names, as they would appear on their voter required, into the required fields and click “Search.”

From the resulting list, the individual should click on their name, which appears in blue type.

Finally, scroll down to the “Your Voter History” section.

