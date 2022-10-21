NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Man, woman drown off Maui coast while visiting Hawaii: ‘The waves were so big’

Officials in Hawaii say two visitors from California died in a drowning near Maui on Thursday. (Source: KHNL/KGMB)
By KHNL/KGMB Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEANAE, Maui (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Two island visitors from California are dead in an apparent drowning.

KHNL/KGMB reports the incident started when a 40-year-old man fell into the water near Maui and Keanae Landing on Thursday afternoon. A 42-year-old woman then jumped into the water to rescue him.

However, officials said the man drowned, and the woman died after also struggling in the water.

The Maui Fire Department said a good Samaritan, Kupaa Luat-Hueu, rushed into the water to help the woman. Luat-TourHueu was able to pull her body from the water, but medical personnel declared the woman dead.

Authorities said the waves were up to 8 feet high at the time of the incident.

“The waves were so big, and the current was pulling me away from shore,” Luat-Hueu said. “I pulled her with my arm onto my board and then made our way back in.”

Firefighters said crews pulled the man’s body from the water a short time later, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to Luat-Hueu, more warning signs of the area’s potential dangers are needed for beachgoers.

Copyright 2022 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
New details on Raleigh mass shooting; 15-year-old armed with three weapons
April Jeffcoat was removed from the N.C. Army National Guard after she was found unfit to...
She reported a toxic workplace to the N.C. National Guard. Then was fired for getting counseling to deal with it.
The crash happened on W. Highway 152 near China Grove.
One dead in crash on Rowan County highway
The drawing for the home in Monroe is happening Thursday starting at 7 p.m.
2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner announced!
Douglas Glenn Sharpe and Elizabeth Dale Husband were charged.
Report: Man charged with trafficking drugs in former employer’s parking lot thirty minutes after being fired

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Graham asks Supreme Court to intervene after election ruling
In a photo provided by USC Athletics, former Southern California player Matthew Gee plays in an...
Trial starts in concussion case of dead USC football player
McCaffrey jerseys still line the walls at the fan store.
“We have to rebuild”: Panthers fans react to trade of Christian McCaffrey
Friendly Auto Repair on North Tryon in Charlotte
Charlotte repair shop being investigated by feds for fraudulent emissions inspections
The building was a gift to the city from Ralph and Anne Ketner in 1991. The Ketners bought the...
City of Salisbury looking for buyer-developer for The Plaza