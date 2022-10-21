Man arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle, multiple firearms in Lincoln County

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested and charged after he allegedly broke into a home and stole multiple firearms and a vehicle in Lincoln County.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the break-in happened on Thursday in the 3300 block of Long Shoals Road, which is just west of the Catawba River in Lincolnton.

Deputies said that once at the home, a relative reported that the front door and basement door of the home were standing open, despite no one being home at the time.

Deputies then performed a check of the residence and found that the rooms had been ransacked, and as many as six firearms had been stolen. A 1993 Chevrolet Suburban was also stolen from a building on the property.

While still at the home, deputies were told that Cherryville Police had stopped the Suburban at a Walmart on Highway 150.

Two people were in the vehicle when it was stopped, and both were taken into custody.

DeBoyce Davis, 28, was driving the stolen SUV and was charged with felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony possession of a firearm.

Davis was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $30,000 secured bond.

