FULL SHOW: Watch the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Special

On October 20, 2022, WBTV and our partners at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital gave away the Dream Home!
The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is something that WBTV News and our partners at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital look forward to each year.(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway is something that WBTV News and our partners at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital look forward to each year.

In addition to giving away all of the included prizes and announcing the big Dream Home winner, our hour-long special highlights cancer patient stories and shines a light on all of the work that St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is doing year-round to help find a cure for pediatric cancer.

You can watch our 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Special below in full, along with extra video content.

Special thanks to all of our guests who joined us for the big show on October 20, 2022!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

