Deputies: Girl gives more than $10K in stolen money to classmates

FILE – The middle school student is accused of stealing the money from her grandmother.
FILE – The middle school student is accused of stealing the money from her grandmother.(Piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school when she handed out more than $10,000 that she is accused of stealing from her grandmother.

Marion County deputies say they responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that a student was giving classmates hundreds of dollars each.

Deputies say school officials searched the girl’s backpack and found about $2,500.

Investigators later determined that the girl had broken into her grandmother’s home safe and stolen about $13,500.

Officials didn’t say why the girl allegedly took the money or why she gave it away to her classmates.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

