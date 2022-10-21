Deputies arrest man accused of multiple sex crimes against teen in Iredell Co.

IREDELL CO., N.C. (WBTV) - A Cleveland, N.C. man was recently arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes against a teenager in Iredell County, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Jackson Harris III was arrested Tuesday after the sheriff’s office was given reports of sexual abuse against a young girl on Oct. 7.

After multiple interviews and a forensic interview, deputies were able to take out warrants on Harris.

He was charged with statutory rape of a child 15 or younger felony first-degree statutory sex offense, felony statutory sex offense with a child 15 or younger, felony statutory sex offense with child by adult, and felony indecent liberties with children.

Harris was issued a $500,000 secured bond.

