CMPD working to identify suspect involved in attempted northeast Charlotte bank robbery

The suspect attempted to rob a First Citizens Bank on North Tryon Street on Friday morning.
Police are working to identify an attempted bank robber in northeast Charlotte.
Police are working to identify an attempted bank robber in northeast Charlotte.(Crime Stoppers)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is searching for and is seeking to identify a suspect who attempted to rob a northeast Charlotte bank on Friday morning.

According to CMPD and Crime Stoppers, the attempted robbery happened around 10:45 a.m. at a First Citizens Bank in the 6700 block of North Tryon Street.

The suspect, who was dressed in a neon yellow hoodie and dark-colored pants, allegedly indicated that they had a gun, but did not visibly display one.

After the attempted robbery, the suspect left on foot, heading in the direction of Orchard Trace Lane.

Anyone with information about the incident, or who may be able to identify the suspect, is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Information that leads to an arrest could result in a monetary reward.

