City of Salisbury looking for buyer-developer for The Plaza

The building was a gift to the city from Ralph and Anne Ketner in 1991. The Ketners bought the...
The building was a gift to the city from Ralph and Anne Ketner in 1991. The Ketners bought the building and completely renovated it in 1988.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to purchase and redevelop the Plaza building located in downtown Salisbury. The mixed-use seven-story building, completed in 1910, was the tallest in North Carolina when it was constructed and still serves as an iconic image of the city.

Salisbury is located along the Interstate I-85 corridor and is mid-way between Charlotte, NC, and the Triad region.

The building was a gift to the city from Ralph and Anne Ketner in 1991. The Ketners bought the building and completely renovated it in 1988. The goals of the rehabilitation were to establish downtown residential and to allow for workforce housing in Downtown Salisbury. Some 30 years later, Salisbury and its downtown corridor are currently experiencing noted growth in commercial and residential development.

The City is seeking qualified and experienced developers to respond to the RFP. The building is currently occupied by tenants and houses 20 apartments, six office spaces, and three commercial businesses. While the City believes the highest and best use of the building remains mixed-use inclusive of ground-floor retail and market-rate apartments, other uses can be considered. The City is also seeking proposals for a parcel located behind the building that could serve as parking for the building’s users.

Electronically-submitted proposals will be due to Hannah.Jacobson@salisburync.gov by 2 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Tours are encouraged and will be scheduled for the week of Monday, Oct. 31, through Friday, Nov. 4.

The full RFP is located on the city website at //salisburync.gov/bids.

