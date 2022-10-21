Charlotte police arrest 3 in string of car break-ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three arrests have been made in connection with a string of car break-ins dating back to June, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported Friday.

Officers say they were called to Spindletop Place just before 3 a.m. for three people breaking into cars.

Nazir Lucky, Ezyaah Ward and Adalberto De La Cruz were found at the scene in a white Honda HR-V that was reported stolen in June.

Excellent work by the CMPD’s South Division arresting serial larceny suspects. On October 20th, shortly before 3 a.m., officers responded to a report of 3 subjects breaking into cars in the 7900 block of Spindletop Place. Officers located the suspects in a white Honda HR-V. (1/4) pic.twitter.com/2FBPVeUlP6 — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 21, 2022

When they searched the car, officers say they found stolen items linked back to larceny cases in Gastonia and three different Charlotte divisions.

Ward was arrested earlier this year and charged in the murder of Quantea Young days before Christmas of 2021.

According to records from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Lucky was arrested two other times for larceny charges.

Charges are pending against the three suspects with 33 against Lucky, five against Ward and four against De La Cruz.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

