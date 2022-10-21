NC DHHS Flu
Charlotte police arrest 3 in string of car break-ins

The crimes date back to June, police said.
Ezyaah Ward (left) and Nazir Lucky(Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three arrests have been made in connection with a string of car break-ins dating back to June, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported Friday.

Officers say they were called to Spindletop Place just before 3 a.m. for three people breaking into cars.

Nazir Lucky, Ezyaah Ward and Adalberto De La Cruz were found at the scene in a white Honda HR-V that was reported stolen in June.

When they searched the car, officers say they found stolen items linked back to larceny cases in Gastonia and three different Charlotte divisions.

Ward was arrested earlier this year and charged in the murder of Quantea Young days before Christmas of 2021.

[Arrest made in homicide outside Charlotte apartment complex]

According to records from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Lucky was arrested two other times for larceny charges.

Charges are pending against the three suspects with 33 against Lucky, five against Ward and four against De La Cruz.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

