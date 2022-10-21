NC DHHS Flu
Ashley Furniture to open store in former Kmart location in Salisbury

By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina.

“This is a monumental moment for Broad River Retail,” Charlie Malouf, Broad River Retail President and CEO said. “We’re beyond excited to begin BRR’s largest redevelopment project to date. This is a multi-million-dollar investment in the Salisbury community. We’ve wanted an Ashley location in this area for a long time, and this new store will allow us to supply our assortment of furniture and sleep products for years to come.”

The 45,000-square-foot dual-concept Ashley will be located at 815 E. Innes Street in Salisbury, within the Innes Street Station shopping center. The store will occupy a portion of the former Kmart.

“With great accessibility to I-85, we are in a prime location to provide the northwest Charlotte region with the best home furnishings shopping experience in the industry,” Manny Rodrigues, Chief Operating Officer said. “We are excited to transform this site into a premier shopping destination for our customers across Rowan County. The project will include massive improvements to the overall structure of the building and upgrades to the exterior. In association with our partners at Ashley, this Salisbury, North Carolina, location will include our latest 7.0 store design.”

“This store will be a unique concept for the market and a great way to represent Ashley,” Malouf said. “There will be something for everyone. For someone who wants to furnish an entire home and wants it delivered, or someone who wants two or three pieces, we’ve got them. The store will also feature great take-home products.”

Broad River Retail is in the process of revitalizing the space and providing a new façade, roof, HVAC unit, and parking lot. BRR is proud to work in collaboration with Luttman Architecture to prepare for the opening of this store Broad River Retail also owns and operates nearby Ashley stores in Albemarle, Kannapolis, Mooresville, and University City.

The 2-in-1 store is BRR’s seventh dual concept, with the others located in:

• Anderson, SC

• Augusta, GA

• Four Oaks, NC

• Spartanburg, SC

• Wilson, NC

• University City, NC

A soft opening for the store is expected in the spring of 2023.

