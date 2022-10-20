We warm up through the weekend after a big cool-down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a big cool-down, temperatures will now be warming up through the weekend.

Today: Cold start, mild afternoon

Gradual warm-up ahead

Pleasant weekend weather

Another freezing start for many this morning!



Temperatures are starting off close to freezing Thursday morning with a warmer afternoon ahead with a high of 64 degrees. Expect mainly sunny skies today with no rain chances across the region. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the mid-30s.

We'll start out cool on Thursday, but will see a warmer afternoon. (Source: WBTV)

Slightly warmer conditions are forecast for Friday afternoon, with high temperatures warming up to the upper 60s and continued sunshine. Friday night, temperatures will fall near 40 degrees.

A gradual warming trend will continue through the next few days, with highs in the low to mid-70s by the weekend. No rain chances are in the forecast.

There are no rain chances in the forecast until next Tuesday. (Source: WBTV)

Ahead of a cold front, next week could bring in a few showers to the region. This is rain we certainly could use. Stay tuned for updates.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

