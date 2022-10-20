NC DHHS Flu
We warm up through the weekend after a big cool-down

Temperatures are starting off close to freezing Thursday morning with a warmer afternoon ahead with a high of 64 degrees.
Temperatures are starting off close to freezing Thursday morning with a warmer afternoon ahead with a high of 64 degrees.
By Bekah Birdsall
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a big cool-down, temperatures will now be warming up through the weekend.

  • Today: Cold start, mild afternoon
  • Gradual warm-up ahead
  • Pleasant weekend weather

Temperatures are starting off close to freezing Thursday morning with a warmer afternoon ahead with a high of 64 degrees. Expect mainly sunny skies today with no rain chances across the region. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the mid-30s.

We'll start out cool on Thursday, but will see a warmer afternoon.
We'll start out cool on Thursday, but will see a warmer afternoon.(Source: WBTV)

Slightly warmer conditions are forecast for Friday afternoon, with high temperatures warming up to the upper 60s and continued sunshine. Friday night, temperatures will fall near 40 degrees.

A gradual warming trend will continue through the next few days, with highs in the low to mid-70s by the weekend. No rain chances are in the forecast.

There are no rain chances in the forecast until next Tuesday.
There are no rain chances in the forecast until next Tuesday.(Source: WBTV)

Ahead of a cold front, next week could bring in a few showers to the region. This is rain we certainly could use. Stay tuned for updates.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Bekah Birdsall

