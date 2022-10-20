Vietnam War exhibit ‘Wall That Heals’ opening at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – A traveling exhibit that honors Vietnam War veterans has made its way back to the Charlotte area.

It’s called The Wall that Heals and it’s on display at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord for the next four days.

It’s essentially a scaled-down version of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., and everywhere it goes it brings out hundreds of people who want to take it in.

On the wall are the names of 58,000 service members who died in the Vietnam War.

The wall was previously set up in Rock Hill in 2019. People WBTV spoke to then said they came out to see the wall and find the names of loved ones and people they knew who were killed in the war.

It’s described as, “a way to learn, to pay tribute and to not forget.”

The wall is available 24 hours and admission is free. It will be open at the Charlotte Motor Speedway from Thursday, Oct. 20, through Sunday, Oct. 23. There’s also an education center that is open 24 hours as well.

A grand opening ceremony is set for 8 a.m. Thursday at the speedway and the mayor of Concord is scheduled to speak.

