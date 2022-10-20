NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

VIDEO: Deshaun Watson caught speeding at nearly 100 mph, months after Browns trade

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State Highway Patrol in June. (Source: WOIO)
By Julia Bingel and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State Highway Patrol months after being traded to the Cleveland Browns.

According to troopers, Watson was pulled over at about 4 p.m. on June 11 in Townsend Township. He was driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz SUV eastbound on the Ohio Turnpike at 97 mph in a 70 mph zone.

WOIO reports the 26-year-old has since paid the fine.

Watson was traded to the Browns in March and appeared in preseason games for the team. He is currently serving an 11-game suspension after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct during his time with the Houston Texans.

According to the NFL, Watson’s first eligible regular-season game is Dec. 4.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on W. Highway 152 near China Grove.
One dead in crash on Rowan County highway
Outer Banks home from Nicholas Sparks’ film listed for almost $1.8M
Outer Banks home from Nicholas Sparks’ film listed for almost $1.8M
Vicente Diaz-Gomez
Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck

Latest News

‘A nightmare:’ GCS educators share concerns over W-2 paperwork as paycheck issues continue
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at federal court for a civil trial in the Manhattan borough of New...
Jury: Kevin Spacey didn’t molest actor Anthony Rapp in 1986
FILE - National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during the daily briefing at the...
US: Iranian troops in Crimea backing Russian drone strikes
The state still has yet to rest its case in the trial of Darrell Brooks, the man accused of...
Wisconsin parade suspect gives tearful opening statement
Employees have held multiple demonstrations regarding payroll issues.
‘A nightmare:’ GCS educators share concerns over W-2 paperwork as paycheck issues continue