VIDEO: Deshaun Watson caught speeding at nearly 100 mph, months after Browns trade
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Deshaun Watson received a speeding ticket from the Ohio State Highway Patrol months after being traded to the Cleveland Browns.
According to troopers, Watson was pulled over at about 4 p.m. on June 11 in Townsend Township. He was driving a 2020 Mercedes-Benz SUV eastbound on the Ohio Turnpike at 97 mph in a 70 mph zone.
WOIO reports the 26-year-old has since paid the fine.
Watson was traded to the Browns in March and appeared in preseason games for the team. He is currently serving an 11-game suspension after more than two dozen women accused him of sexual misconduct during his time with the Houston Texans.
According to the NFL, Watson’s first eligible regular-season game is Dec. 4.
Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.