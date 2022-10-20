NC DHHS Flu
Stanly County men arrested while in possession of enough fentanyl to kill 250,000 people

The 517 grams of uncut fentanyl carried a street value of $258,000.
Omar Garcia Luna (left) and Luis Angel Ventura Castro (right) were arrested after being found...
Omar Garcia Luna (left) and Luis Angel Ventura Castro (right) were arrested after being found with 517 grams of uncut fentanyl.(Stanly County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Two men were arrested over the weekend after they were found to have been in possession of enough uncut fentanyl to potentially kill 250,000 people.

Luis Angel Ventura Castro, 21, and Omar Garcia Luna, 20, were arrested following a joint operation between the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office and the Norwood Police Department.

The two men were found to have been in possession of 517 grams of the substance, which carried a street value of $258,000.

Both Castro and Luna are being charged with two counts of Level 3 trafficking opium, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver opium, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They are currently being held in the Stanly County Jail with a $1 million bond, and are scheduled to be in court on Oct. 24.

