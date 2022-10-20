Search warrant leads to seizure of more than 30 kilograms of fentanyl in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Several York County law enforcement agencies executed drug-related search warrants on Wednesday, one of which led to the seizure of more than 30,000 grams of fentanyl from one location.

That location, which was on Golden Pond Drive in Clover, also contained more than 2,800 grams of cocaine, 704 grams of methamphetamine, 454 grams of marijuana, four firearms and seven pill presses, which may have been used to manufacture pills.

Jajuana L. Johnson, 32, was arrested in connection with the items found at that location.

Johnson is facing 11 total charges, all of which relate to possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute. Several of the charges involve distributing drugs in close proximity to a school.

Five other people were also arrested during the operation.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said the execution of the warrants came after a year-long investigation into a drug-trafficking organization responsible for the manufacture and trafficking of fentanyl-based pills and powder.

