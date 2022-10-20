Roads closed while trench rescue underway in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A trench rescue has roads shut down near Walter Bickett Elementary School.

The Monroe Fire Department is working to rescue someone around Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Skywatch Lane.

Details are limited, but city officials say Charlotte Fire Department’s collapse team and Union County Emergency Management are helping out.

Stay up-to-date with the latest breaking developments by downloading the free WBTV News app.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.