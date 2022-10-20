NC DHHS Flu
Roads closed while trench rescue underway in Monroe

The public is asked to avoid the area.
The Monroe Fire Department is working to rescue someone around Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Skywatch Lane.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A trench rescue has roads shut down near Walter Bickett Elementary School.

The Monroe Fire Department is working to rescue someone around Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Skywatch Lane.

Details are limited, but city officials say Charlotte Fire Department’s collapse team and Union County Emergency Management are helping out.

