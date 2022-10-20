NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
St. Jude Dream Home

Police: 17-year-old admitted to drinking 4 beers before crash that killed teen

A 17-year-old driver has been charged in the death of a teen killed in a car crash.
By Tosin Fakile, Tony Garcia, Michael Warrick, Joylyn Bukovac and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - A teen driver in a fatal crash in Tennessee is facing charges after police said he admitted drinking before getting behind the wheel.

Nashville police said the 17-year-old would be charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication and two counts of aggravated assault.

The crash happened around noon on Wednesday. Police said the car, a Honda Accord, was traveling extremely fast on a highway when the 17-year-old lost control in a curve. The vehicle crossed all four lanes and left the roadway, eventually stopping in a wooded area. Witnesses told officers the car appeared to go airborne for a time before crashing.

When they talked with the driver, police said he showed signs of impairment and admitted to having four beers before the crash.

The girl killed in the crash is presumed to be a 14-year-old who attended Hunters Lane High School, WSMV reported. However, her identity has not been confirmed due to the extent of her injuries.

Authorities said two other teens in the car, a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl, had non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the area where the crash occurred is known for being a problem with speeders.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened on W. Highway 152 near China Grove.
One dead in crash on Rowan County highway
Outer Banks home from Nicholas Sparks’ film listed for almost $1.8M
Outer Banks home from Nicholas Sparks’ film listed for almost $1.8M
Vicente Diaz-Gomez
Uber driver arrested for second-degree rape of passenger in Charlotte
Scene of Raleigh mass shooting / suspected shooter Austin Thompson
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
James Bouknight was arrested days before the start of the Hornets' 2022-23 regular season.
Hornets guard James Bouknight arrested for DWI after being found unconscious in parking deck

Latest News

Gus the Bus visits Beverly Woods Elementary for National Bus Safety Week
Gus the Bus visits Beverly Woods Elementary for National Bus Safety Week
More than 30,000 grams of fentanyl were found at a single location in York County.
Search warrant leads to seizure of more than 30 kilograms of fentanyl in York County
It’s been five days since 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie went missing.
Missing Princeton student found dead, authorities say
FILE - Chinese American actor Anna May Wong, whose first film appearance was in 1922 was...
‘Momentous’: Asian Americans laud Anna May Wong’s US quarter