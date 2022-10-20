One killed, five injured in Mooresville two-vehicle crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed following a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Mooresville, police say.

Mooresville Police responded to a crash on Timber Road at the intersection of Shearers Road at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Monday.

When officers arrived, a Ford Mustang and a Dodge Ram pickup truck had been involved in the collision.

A passenger in the Ford Mustang was identified as 27-year-old Ryan Rich, of Mooresville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford was transported to CMC Main in Charlotte for treatment of injuries. There were no other occupants in that vehicle.

The Dodge Ram truck was occupied by two adults and two small children, who were all transported to the hospital and released. The children were secured in proper child safety restraints and did not get any serious injuries.

Based on the investigations, it appears that the Ford Mustang lost control then crossed the center line, and was struck in the passenger door by the Dodge Ram. This investigation is still ongoing, but it currently appears that speeding was a contributing factor in the accident.

Also Read: Fire that displaced four people, dog in northeast Charlotte intentionally set, firefighters confirm

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.