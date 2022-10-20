One dead in crash on Rowan County highway

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a car crash in southern Rowan County on Wednesday night.

Officials report that the accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. on West NC Highway 152 near Old Foutz Farm Road in the Atwell community.

The person who died was pinned in the vehicle, officials reported. The road was closed for several hours.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

No additional details were released.

