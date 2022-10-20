NC DHHS Flu
One dead in crash on Rowan County highway

Wreck was reported just after 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday
The crash happened on W. Highway 152 near China Grove.
The crash happened on W. Highway 152 near China Grove.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a car crash in southern Rowan County on Wednesday night.

Officials report that the accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m. on West NC Highway 152 near Old Foutz Farm Road in the Atwell community.

The person who died was pinned in the vehicle, officials reported. The road was closed for several hours.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

No additional details were released.

