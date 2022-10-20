One dead after reported drowning in northwest Charlotte, Medic says
The incident happened near the intersection of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road and Brookshire Boulevard.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died after a reported drowning in north Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic confirmed.
The incident happened in the 5000 block of Polo Gate Boulevard, right off of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road near the intersection of Brookshire Boulevard.
Medic said it was a residential incident.
