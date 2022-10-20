NC DHHS Flu
One dead after reported drowning in northwest Charlotte, Medic says

The incident happened near the intersection of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road and Brookshire Boulevard.
The drowning happened in the 5000 block of Polo Gate Boulevard on Thursday evening.
The drowning happened in the 5000 block of Polo Gate Boulevard on Thursday evening.(Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person died after a reported drowning in north Charlotte on Thursday evening, Medic confirmed.

The incident happened in the 5000 block of Polo Gate Boulevard, right off of Mt. Holly-Huntersville Road near the intersection of Brookshire Boulevard.

Medic said it was a residential incident.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

