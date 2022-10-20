Mom did drugs, took nude photos as toddler drowned in pond, police say

NC DHHS Flu
By Jonathan Grass and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ECLECTIC, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) – A mom in Alabama has been charged in the drowning death of her 2-year-old son.

Police said Marlena Murray, 29, was indicted Oct. 11 for criminal negligent homicide in the death of her son, Josiah Meadors.

Investigators said Josiah drowned in a pond after leaving from his home on May 2.

Police said Murray called 911 that evening about 15 minutes after Josiah reportedly ran off. First responders began searching the 150 acres of wooded property, which contains multiple ponds.

About an hour later, fire crews found Josiah unresponsive in a pond about 1,400 feet from the home. They performed CPR and rushed him to Elmore Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detective Zack Lyles with the Eclectic Police Department said Murray told 911 she was outside with Josiah before he ran off. She allegedly told them she reached over for her son’s cup when she noticed him chasing after his dog. Lyles said Murray claimed she saw where he ran but went in the opposite direction to alert nearby relatives for help before calling 911.

Lyles said the investigation determined Murray’s claims were not true, and that she was actually inside using illegal narcotics and taking nude photos for solicitation when her son ran off unsupervised.

Murray turned herself in Tuesday and her bail was set at $75,000.

In Alabama, criminal negligence homicide is a Class A misdemeanor. It is punishable by up to a year in the county jail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

