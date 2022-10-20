Missing 16-year-old last seen near Campus Ridge Road in Matthews, police say

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Police in Matthews are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

Officers say Gavin Dorothy was last seen walking in the area of Campus Ridge Road just before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

That’s near Central Piedmont Community College and the intersection of Interstate 485 and East Independence Boulevard.

Dorothy is described as 5-foot-8 and 110 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and black-rimmed glasses.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt, a navy-blue windbreaker and jeans, and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call (704) 847-5555 or 911.

