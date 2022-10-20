Man with special needs who was fired from Wendy’s after 20 years, given new job as police officer for a day

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - It is a story WBTV first brought you earlier this month.

A woman named Cona Tuner in Gaston County told WBTV that her brother with special needs was fired from his job at a Wendy’s. Turner told WBTV at the beginning of October that her brother had been working at the Stanley restaurant for more than 20 years with no problems.

A Facebook post about this went viral and resulted in a showering of cards and gifts and now shares another huge honor for Turner’s brother.

On Thursday morning, inside Mount Holly’s Police Department, Dennis Peek became an official officer for the day. This all started the first week of October when Turner posted on Facebook about her brother being fired by his manager. Turner claims the manager fired him because he was unable to do additional job duties.

Dennis is a man with Down Syndrome. And because of that, Turner says he could not do that specific, added work. Ultimately, the franchise group called Carolina Restaurant Group which owns the Wendy’s, wrote a statement calling the firing an unfortunate mistake and lapse in protocol.

Dennis recently retired from that Wendy’s job, but he decided to step away from retirement for another important role. It was a short retirement for Dennis Peek, but an opportunity his sister Cora Turner came up with, he just could not let pass.

”The Mount Holly Police Department is really making his day special,” he says.

Mount Holly Chief Brian Reagan invited Dennis to become an officer for the day. After a quick oath, a hat and badge, Dennis quickly turned into Officer Peek. Dennis had an embroidered shirt given to him by the police officer, too.

”Somebody had told me he had dressed up many years as a police officer for Halloween so we just wanted to make that a reality,” says Reagan.

That is a rare honor not everyone gets to say they have.

”It’s just as much of an honor for us as I think it is for him. Our jobs a lot of time’s isn’t pleasant and when we get to do something of this nature it’s nice to be able to do that,” Reagan said.

Dennis gets to ride in style in a police cruiser leaving for his assignment through a parade of lights.

”He loves those guys we were riding with and he’s got new brothers now. He’s just so excited,” she says.

Dennis perused the streets of Mount Holly visiting businesses, schools, and all the police department divisions with his official title. When asked how his time was going, he simply replied “good.”

”He said it two or three times on the radio and I said oh Lord. Officer Peek!” says Turner.

Turner says she never imagined the terrible situation Dennis first started it would turn into this outpouring of support. She says Dennis received a thousand cards and gifts from people all over the world. This new title from Mount Holly, where she has been all her life, was a true cherry on top.

”It touches my heart. It really does. Because he deserves it,” she explains.

In a few weeks, Dennis will have an official retirement party. The town of Stanley is putting the entire thing together.

