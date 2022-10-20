Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.

According to a news release, Sycamore at Christenbury will feature five four-story buildings with interior corridors and elevators, providing an urban feel. The community includes one- and two-bedroom floorplans ranging from 792 square feet to 1,211 square feet. Rents start in the mid-$1,500s.

With its distinctive design and luxury finishes, Sycamore at Christenbury provides a level of apartment living unlike any in the market, similar to a high-end condominium. The unique octagonal-shaped building design allows for eight corner units per floor – double the amount of typical multifamily construction – providing expansive exterior views. Sophisticated interior features include high ceilings, a gourmet kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances, plank wood flooring, designer walk-in closets, private balconies, panoramic windows that provide abundant natural light and secure access. To preserve building aesthetics and enhance curb appeal, condensing units were placed on the roof.

Residents will enjoy an indoor/outdoor kitchen, equipped with a Sub-Zero refrigerator, that overlooking the pool deck, a resort-style saltwater pool with in-water seating, custom flower planters, outdoor grilling stations, scenic jogging trails, a clubhouse with full catering kitchen and coffee bar, conference room, business center, 24-hour fitness center, spin studio and yoga room with virtual fitness classes.

Another major amenity is that Sycamore at Christenbury is walkable to grocery stores Lowes, Lidl and Earth Fare, as well as a number of other shops and other services nearby. Concord Mills is just a mile away.

“We are thrilled to bring an upscale community to the people of Concord and expand in the Charlotte market and across North Carolina,” said Sam Switzenbaum, CEO of Switzenbaum & Associates. “This is just the start for us as we look to develop more properties in both the Carolinas.”

Sycamore at Christenbury is part of Christenbury Commons, a larger mixed-use development. The site is approximately 43 acres and will include public infrastructure extension, public roadway improvements and more than 2,000 feet of greenway trails.

Switzenbaum & Associates entered the Charlotte market in 2009, starting with the acquisition of Tyvola Centre Apartments, a community of 404 units. In 2019, Switzenbaum & Associates developed Sycamore at Tyvola across the street from Tyvola Centre. The company is planning several new development opportunities in North Carolina, including Monroe and Burlington. Switzenbaum & Associates is actively looking for appropriate markets and parcels across North and South Carolina to build future Sycamore apartment communities.

Switzenbaum & Associates currently manages more than 2,000 multifamily units in Delaware, New Jersey, and North Carolina.

For more information about Sycamore at Christenbury, visit https://sycamoreatchristenbury.com or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

